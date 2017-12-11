IPL: Ashish Nehra to return as mentor for Virat Kohli`s RCB?

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra, who recently retired from international cricket, may soon make a comeback as behind-the-scene man for one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams.

According to sources, discussions are on board for the Delhi pacer's new role as mentor for either Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils or Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming IPL season.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding Nehra's association with any of the teams but chances of him mentoring the Virat Kohli-led RCB are probably higher.

The speedster had already returned to cricket as commentator earlier in India's Kolkata Test against Sri Lanka. The 38-year-old retired from all forms of cricket at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in the T20 match against New Zealand. The left-arm fast bowler made his international debut way back in 1999 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The Indian star bid adieu from the game with a tally of 235 wickets from 164 matches across all the formats in international cricket.