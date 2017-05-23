IPL betting menace: Nine held for betting on finale

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested nine bookies from Rohini area of the national capital for allegedly betting in the final-match of the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Delhi Police Crime Branch caught the nine bookies red-handed along with a book displaying betting rates, two betting boxes and 10 mobile phones from the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

According to reports, these men were engaging in gambling over phone and internet.

They were booked for allegedly betting on the IPL final match between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) in Hyderabad, which the Rohit Sharma-led side went on to win by one run.

Earlier, five bookies were arrested with 43 mobile sets from Bhilwara city of Rajasthan in connection with the IPL betting racket, while the Chandausi police in Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh busted a betting racket with the arrest of four persons and seized 1.17 lakh cash from them. In another case, the police caught the six bookies red-handed along with Rs 70,000, seven Android phones, one Maruti Swift car, one Passion Pro motorcycle from the Link road area of Ghaziabad. On May 11, three bookies namely, Ramesh Shah, Vikas Chauhan and Ramesh were caught along with cash worth Rs. 4, 40,000, two mobiles and a diary from Landmark Hotel in Kanpur. The arrest had come ahead of the IPL clash to be played between Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. The teams were staying at the Landmark Hotel and the bookies were betting from this hotel only. On the same day, the Delhi Police had also busted an IPL betting racket in the Shahdara area of East Delhi and arrested six people. Police recovered two laptops, 22 mobile phones and LCDs.