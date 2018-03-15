IPL captains to miss opening ceremony: Report

Before the IPL begins, captains of all the eight teams take the Spirit of Cricket captain's pledge during the opening ceremony.

However, this time, captains won't be present during the opening ceremony to take the pledge, according to a report in a cricket website.

The captain's pledge would be rather filmed in advance this time and will be played out during the opening ceremony on April 7 before the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

The decision to pre-record the captain's pledge was taken to ensure that the captain's of Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab don't miss out on their opening matches on April 8.

"Having the captain's pledge at the Trident Hotel in Nariman Point on April 6 means that all the leaders can go back to their respective teams before their opening games. With the opening ceremony now on April 7, having the pledge live would mean keeping Virat Kohli (RCB), Gautam Gambhir (DD), Dinesh Karthik (KKR) and R Ashwin (KXIP) away from their teams on the eve of their opening game on April 8. So, if we have the event in advance, they can happily strategise and make last-minute plans before the game," a BCCI official told the website.

The ritual of all eight captains gathering together to sign the Spirit of Cricket pledge happened in all the ten seasons of the IPL with the defending champion putting the trophy on display. However, this time, it would be different and even a franchise owner lauded the decision taken by the BCCI.

"See, while it is up to the BCCI to decide on these things, having the captain's pledge a day in advance augurs really well for the four teams that are playing on April 8. It is the opening game for you in the tournament and you don’t really wish for your skipper to stay away from the team as there are many last-minute plans that need to be chalked out going into the season opener," the franchise owner told the website.

While the pledge segment has been sorted out, it is reported that Committee of Advisors (CoA) are not willing to increase the budget for the opening ceremony. BCCI members and the CoA are scheduled to meet on Friday to chalk out the itinerary for the opening ceremony.

"Some of the top international artists have come and performed at the opening over the years. It is a much-awaited celebration of 50 days of non-stop cricket that follows. To not allow an increase in the budget is unfair. But, we have a meeting again on March 16 and we will decide on the final plan of action on that day.

"The concept of having separate openings at the various venues in the previous edition was a huge dampener and failed to create an impression in the minds of the viewers and that means we need to be all the more careful with our planning this time round," the official said.