IPL: Delhi Daredevils director Sekar steps down

New Delhi: Delhi Daredevils team director T.A. Sekar has stepped down from his role in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, it was announced on Thursday.

Delhi's Chief Executive Hemant Dua confirmed that the former India fast bowler will no longer be part of the franchise for personal reasons.

Sekar has been associated with Delhi Daredevils since its inception.

"We respect Sekar's decision. We are naturally very disappointed to not have Sekar in our midst going forward, but as a franchise we clearly understand his position. Sekar was an invaluable asset to the franchise and his departure leaves a vacuum that will be difficult to fill." said Dua.

On his part Sekar said he was extremely humbled by the support accorded by the GMR Group. "It has been a very difficult decision for me to make, but it was for purely personal reasons. I'm grateful for the support and understanding from the franchise. It has been an absolute privilege being part of the franchise since its inception in 2008," he added.