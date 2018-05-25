IPL Playoffs: We need two-three good overs to change the course of game: Saha

Kolkata: Despite coming into the Qualifier 2 on the back of four straight losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha feels "two-three overs" can change their fortunes in the big-ticket game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here on Friday.

"We have forgotten the past. We have been told to forget the last match and get ready for this match. We are not thinking about the four losses. We know that two-three overs can change the course of a game in T20," Saha told reporters on the sidelines of their practice at the Eden Gardens.

Sunrisers were the first to qualify for the playoffs but slumped to defeats to Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR and Chennai Super Kings twice.

Saha though said, KKR having won four matches on the bounce won't impact much as Sunrisers are ready for any situation.

"We started off well. We could not win because lack of finishing ability. We will play to win tomorrow without thinking of the consequences."

Talking about the KKR's bowling arsenal which has the feted spin trio of Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla, Saha said Sunrisers are ready for the challenge and having the likes of Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan in their ranks, can tackle any situation.

"We are not banking on the conditions. It may turn out that wicket behaves differently tomorrow. We are ready for any situation.

"We have played many matches against them. We know their bowling pattern. Ultimately will have to deliver on the field," Saha said.

Saha has been woeful with the bat this season with 87 runs from 10 matches at an average of 12.42 and a shoulder injury.

In his absence Saha's Bengal teammate, Shreevats Goswami has featured in five matches with little success (47 runs from five matches).

"Maybe I was not up to the mark and could not deliver that affected the middle-order. The effort is there to come out of it and back among runs," Saha said.