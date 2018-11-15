IPL: Sunrisers retain Warner; release stumper Saha

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday retained banned Australian opener David Warner for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) while releasing India's Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha ahead of the player auction for the 2019 IPL, next month.

Besides Saha, the others to face the axe are Englishmen Alex Hales and Chris Jordan, and West Indian T20I captain Carlos Brathwaite.

In addition to Warner, SRH also retained six overseas players in Billy Stanlake, Kane Williamson and the all-round trio of Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

The other players to be released by the Orange Army are Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Bipul Sharma and Mehdi Hassan - none of who had played for SRH in 2018. SRH had earlier traded out Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi Daredevils, acquiring Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, and the left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in return for the southpaw. Retained list of SRH: Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan.