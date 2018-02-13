IPL: Warne appointed Rajasthan Royals mentor

Jaipur: Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne was on Tuesday named the mentor of Rajasthan Royals for the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) which will see the western outfit make a comeback after a two-year ban.

The 48-year-old, who was Rajasthan's captain-cum-coach during their sensational title win in 2008 inaugural edition, confessed that the Jaipur franchise had always been close to his heart.

"I am very happy and excited to be back with the Rajasthan Royals who I believe hold a very special place in my cricketing journey. I am overwhelmed by the love and affection showered on me by the franchise and fans of Rajasthan Royals," Warne said.

"We have a strong, young and energetic bunch of boys and I am looking forward to work with them." Royals also named former Mumbai batsman Zubin Barucha as their head of cricket. He was a part of the franchise in 2008 as well.