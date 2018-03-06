Is Hardik Pandya dating actress Eli AvrRam?

Rumours are doing the rounds as to who could be the next Cricket-Bollywood couple after Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma.

Reportedly Hardik Pandya's name is being linked with actress Elli AvrRam, who is busy shooting for the Tamil and Kannada remakes of Hindi entertainer Queen.

The actress is rumoured to be dating India's most sought-after all-rounder Pandya, who is currently on a break after being rested for the Twenty20 International tri-series in Sri Lanka, starting today. On Monday, Elli was snapped as she dropped her 'beau' at the airport. The actress was sitting inside the car while he bid goodbye to her. Elli was seen hiding her face from the cameras in the pictures doing the rounds on social media. Cricketer @hardikpandya7 and @ElliAvrRam clicked by the paps in the city! pic.twitter.com/PFALrjQUdG — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) March 5, 2018 Are they keeping their relationship under wraps? With agency inputs Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device