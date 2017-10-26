ISIS releases sick poster of Lionel Messi

ISIS propaganda channels have posted a sick poster of football legend Lionel Messi crying blood from behind bars.

In an attempt to spread fear ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the image was posted by terror group the Wafa Media Foundation.

"You are fighting a state that does not have failure in it's dictionary," read the words.

The terror group posted another image of the Russia 2018 logo with an armed jihadi posing beside it and it read, "Wait For Us" in Arabic.

Parts of Russia are filled with ISIS fanatics and the authorities are taking these threats seriously.