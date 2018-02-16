ISL: Chennaiyin FC inch closer to playoffs

Image Courtesy: Indian Super League

Chennaiyin FC took a huge leap towards confirming their place in the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs as they beat a stuttering FC Goa 1-0, leaving the Gaurs in huge trouble in the race for top four.

Goa is now without a win in four matches and this could be a season-defining loss for them. Chennaiyin is now third, leapfrogging Jamshedpur FC and leading them by two points. All the top four teams have now played 15 matches.

Chennaiyin drew first blood when Gregory Nelson's shot was turned away by Naveen Kumar into the path of Jeje Lalpekhlua. Jeje tried to cut it back but the ball wickedly touched Inigo Calderon and rolled into the net.

It was an incredible finish to the match - as FC Goa stepped up their attack in last 15 minutes and looked they were coming into their own when Hugo Boumous' mishit volley went straight to Ferran Corominas. He tried to turn it towards goal but Karanjit Singh was in the way. Brandon Fernandes then hit the woodwork with a thumping drive from distance. Seconds later, Corominas' flick struck the post, hit the keeper and went across the face of goal in stunning fashion. Corominas then almost scored from a loose ball after a corner but Jerry Lalrinzuala made a fine block. Then it was substitute Mark Sifneos' chance to miss when he headed a glorious cross wide. All this in the last five minutes made for a breakneck finish. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device