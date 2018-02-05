It's curtains for Australian batsman Brad Hodge

Former Australian batsman Brad Hodge quit from all forms of cricket on Sunday.

The right-handed middle-order batsman said the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) will be his last tournament.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, media reports quoted Hodge as saying, "This will be the end of the road."

Hodge added, "I'll represent (Melbourne club) East Sandringham in the finals and that will be it for my cricket career."

The 43-year-old, who plays for the Melbourne Renegades, missed the latter stages of the BBL season due to complications related to his appendicitis problem.

The Victorian was also hospitalised ahead of a BBL match after he had his burst appendix removed, but further infection forced him to miss a few matches. "I was probably fortunate I went in (to a hospital) on the Saturday in Melbourne. If I'd left it another 24 hours it could have been a lot worse. The surgeon didn't paint a great picture of what was happening inside there," Hodge revealed. Hodge played six Tests, 25 ODIs and 15 T20 internationals for Australia between 2005 and 2014. He was a prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket, holding the records for the most runs (5,597) and most centuries (20) in Australian interstate one-day matches.