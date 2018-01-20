It's just a matter of one good season, says Raina on India comeback

India discard Suresh Raina is confident that he will don the India jersey soon and that he is excited to play under MS Dhoni in the upcoming IPL 2018.

Raina along with Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni were retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after the franchise returned to the setup after serving two years of suspension.

"Playing with MS I think it's always good to go back in your own den and you know everything so well. I've become a matured player there. I've worked with Stephen Fleming, Kepler Wessels, Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey," Raina told India Today.

The southpaw last played for India in a T20I game against England in January 2017. However, since then he has struggled to find a place in the side as the selectors gave chances to young guns. Fitness was one area where Raina off late struggled. However, he cleared the dreaded Yo-Yo test recently and the IPL might well be the platform for Raina to stage a comeback. "I've been lucky to have many left-handers in my team when I started off and having MS Dhoni in your side is great because he is so calm. The best thing about him is he does each and everything very calmly. I’m very excited to play in yellow again," Raina said. Having said that, Raina further stressed that one good IPL season will help him bounce back into the national side. "Definitely. I've played all those tournaments and domestic competitions and I haven't missed a single game. It's just a matter of one good season and I will be back because I am a fighter and I love what I got from my team — India and always try to win games for my country and coming back to CSK will give me one more season to improve as a person and a player," Raina signed off.