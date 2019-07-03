Jadeja slams Manjrekar for 'bits & pieces player' remark

Leeds: Former India batsman-turned-pundit Sanjay Manjrekar's opinion that he prefers full-time batsmen and bowlers as compared to 'bits and pieces' cricketers hasn't gone down well with India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Speaking to IANS, Manjrekar has said on the eve of the Bangladesh game that he still wanted to back Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav despite their poor outing against England. Reacting to this, Jadeja has asked the expert to "learn to respect" people.

"Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar (sic.)," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, asked if the way both Chahal and Kuldeep went for runs was another pointer that the team could think of playing someone like Ravindra Jadeja, the cricketer-turned-commentator begged to differ. "I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-overs cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-overs cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner. "You never actually base your judgements on exceptional results. India losing to England was an exceptional result. Spinners going for runs is exceptional and you have to understand that," he had said.