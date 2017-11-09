Jaipur cricketer picks 10 wickets without conceding a run

Akash Choudhary, 15-year-old left-arm medium pacer from Rajasthan scripted an amazing feat by picking all 10 wickets without conceding a single run in a domestic T20 game.

Akash, representing his side Disha Cricket Academy achieved the feat against Pearl Academy in the Late Bhawer Singh T20 tournament.

Pearl Academy winning the toss elected to field first and restricted Disha Cricket Academy to 156 in 20 overs.

In reply, Pearl Academy were bundled out for just 36, all thanks to Choudhary's 4-4-0-10.

The left-arm pacer started with two wickets in the first over, had another two each in the second and third overs and four wickets in his final over, which included a hat-trick. Choudhary hails from Bharatpur district near the Rajasthan-Uttar Pradesh border.