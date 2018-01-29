J&K cricketer Manzoor Dar to play for KXIP in IPL

Image Courtesy: BCCI

Srinagar: While Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Parvez Rasool and pacer Umar Nazir Mir found no buyers at the IPL auction, another local cricketer Manzoor Dar was bought by Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

Dar popularly known as 'Manzoor Pandav' for his big hitting skills in the Valley, was bought at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Dar has helped win a couple of matches in the recent Mushtaq Ali T20 north zone for Jammu and Kashmir. He was the penultimate player to get on the auction list in the two-day bidding war in Bengaluru for players between the IPL franchises.

