Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul back for Australia series

Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul are set to return for India when they take on Australia in the limited-overs home series, starting February 24.

The series comprise two T20Is, which are to be played in Bengaluru on February 24 and in Visakhapatnam on February 27, followed by five-match ODIs on March 2 in Hyderabad, March 5 in Nagpur, March 8 in Ranchi, March 10 in Mohali and March 13 in Delhi.

Fast bowler Bumrah, who picked up 21 wickets at an average of 17 and strike-rate of 44.9 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was given rest from Australia and New Zealand away ODI series due to workload.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been picked up only for the final three matches. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been rested from the T20I series with legspinner Mayank Markande replacing him. Opening batsman Rahul has been selected for the ODI squad. He was also part of India A in the first four-day game against England Lions following the lift of suspension which was imposed in the wake of his misogynistic remarks at a celebrity TV chat show Koffee with Karan. Rishabh Pant, wicketkeeper-batsman, has found a place in both the squads. With Dinesh Karthik not in contention to play the ODIs, Pant has cemented his position as a back-up to MS Dhoni. Virat Kohli, who was rested for the last two ODI and subsequent T20I series against New Zealand due to the workload, will lead the side. In the absence of Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma was handed the duties as a stand-in captain. India’s squad for first two ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul India’s squad for remaining three ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant India’s squad for T20I series against Australia: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande