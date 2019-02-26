Jasprit Bumrah on his magical penultimate over in Vizag T20I

Take out the penultimate over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah in the first Twenty20 International against Australia in Vizag last Sunday, Australia would have reached the target in a canter.

Defending 126, the 25-year-old, returning after a break, bowled an exceptional 19th over, picking up two wickets for as many runs. That burst made the equation tougher leaving Australia needing 14 off the last over.

Things didn't go as per plans for Umesh Yadav in the final over and Australia just about reached the target in the last ball. Australia's three-wicket victory helped them take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. More than the win, it was Bumrah's penultimate over that hogged the headlines. The India pacer, hailed as the best death bowler among the current crop of pacers, returned with figures of 3 for 16. Another highlight of that spell was the 18 dot balls he bowled in his four overs.

Talking to BCCI.tv after the thriller, Bumrah reflected on his brilliant penultimate over, ball-by-ball.

Ball 1: He set the tone with the first ball to Peter Handscomb that yielded no run.

"It was a pressure situation, the game was evenly poised and we were trying to pull it back our way. Was speaking to a lot of seniors as well. It was an up and down wicket and to play the big shots was a little difficult. So I bowled a back of a length delivery. He played across the line, he missed the ball so it was a dot."

Ball 2: The second delivery to Handscomb yielded 1 run.

"I wanted to do the same, but he stepped out and the ball went towards square leg and they took a single. It was still evenly poised so I was talking to the captain, vice-captain and MS (Dhoni)."

Ball 3: Another dot ball with his next delivery to Coulter-Nile

"Nathan Coulter-Nile was on strike. I changed the field a little bit and bowled a back of a length delivery. Execution was good on the day so I got another dot ball."

Ball 4: His fourth delivery to Coulter-Nile yielded 1 run

"I was just thinking what should I do? Should I change or should I keep on doing the thing which is working? We thought of backing the same thing. So another back-of-length delivery because on these kinds of wickets, people usually feel we'll go yorker, yorker, yorker, but on up-and-down wickets, length balls are always very effective. Another single."

Ball 5: He dismissed Handscomb in the fifth ball of the over

"The last two balls were there, so obviously it is very important to close off the over. I was just talking to the captain, what should I do, what do you (Kohli) think, what do I think. We were just discussing. Peter Handscomb was on strike. I knew he was going to take a chance off this ball, because obviously then it will be easier for them in the last over. Just another thing that was going into my head was 'why to change things if nothing is going wrong?' So I was just trying to back the balls which I had bowled earlier. I knew he was trying to go for the big shot, so till the end, I tried to watch him - maybe he is going to step out, maybe try to give himself room. So I was just focussing on that. So I bowled a length ball, he tried to step out, it went up in the air, and it went towards Mahi bhai, who is always safe as houses. So we were in a very good position."

Ball 6: Yet another wicket with the final ball of the over to dismiss Coulter-Nile

"There was a little discussion about what do I do. Because everybody knew that this is going to be a very important ball, if we close off the over well this will help us to be in a very good position going into the last over. So we had some discussions with Virat and Rohit, but then we decided to back my strength. We had bowled a lot of length balls, so then we wanted to back my yorker, which I always do. Trying to execute that, and on the given day it was a good execution. I had a good day as I was very clear about what I wanted to execute. I would have been happier if we would have won this game."