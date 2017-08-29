Jayasuriya-led Lanka selection panel quits after flop show versus India

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) chairman of selectors Sanath Jayasuriya on Tuesday stepped down from his post after his team's disastrous show against India in the ongoing series. SLC vice president Mohan de Silva confirmed the development.

Along with the former Sri Lanka skipper, the rest of the selection committee also stepped down ahead of the team's fourth One-Day International (ODI) against India on Thursday, according to an espncricinfo report.

The announcement came a couple of days after the hosts lost the third ODI in Pallekele, and conceded the five-match series 3-0.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led Test team was also whitewashed 0-3 in the Test series preceding the limited overs series. Sri Lanka skipper Kapugedera doubtful for 4th ODI Meanwhile, Sri Lanka stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera's participation has been thrown into doubt after he aggravated a back injury during the previous cricket match against India on Sunday. "I was talking to the physio and he (Kapugedera) hasn't been ruled out quite yet," cricket manager Asanka Gurusinha was quoted as saying by espncricinfo on Tuesday. "He's being treated. Only five or six guys are training tonight, so anyway we gave him a break. We'll most probably look at it tomorrow (Wednesday) at training tomorrow afternoon. If he doesn't train tomorrow then definitely he is out," he added. Kapugedera has not trained since the third One-Day International (ODI) where he was nursing a stiff back but had batted and fielded in that game. The final call on his involvement will be taken in 24 hours, it has been learned. "I think when he went into bat, it got worse, we'll just have to wait further for the physio to tell us what's going on." Gurusinha said. Kapugedara will become the fifth Sri Lanka batsman to become unavailable if he cannot make the final XI. Earlier, Dinesh Chandimal was out with a fractured finger while wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera and batting all-rounder Asela Gunaratne had been ruled out of the series with injury. Danushka Gunathilaka is also nursing a shoulder strain (though there remains a small possibility he could recover in time for the next match), and Upul Tharanga has been suspended due to a slow over rate.