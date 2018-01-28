Jaydev Unadkat most expensive Indian at IPL auction

Bengaluru: Young pacer Jaydev Unadkat became the most expensive Indian player at this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) auction when he was bought by Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

The former IPL champions bought the pacer for Rs 11.5 crore after beating off keen interest from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Manish Pandey and Lokesh Rahul were the most expensive Indians at the auction on Saturday as they were sold for identical price of Rs 11 crore.

Pandey was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad while Punjab secured Rahul's services. England all-rounder Ben Stokes became the most expensive player at the IPL auction for the second year running when he was taken by Rajasthan for Rs 12.5 crore. Surprisingly, Unadkat was more expensive than even star New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult who was bought by Delhi Daredevils for a mere Rs 2.2 crore.