Jeevan Mendis' Test-like knock Vs SA creates many haters on twitter

Sri Lanka faced South Africa at Chester-le-Street in Match 35 of the World Cup, knowing a loss to the already knocked-out Proteas would also end their hopes of securing a semi-final spot.

Put into bat, the 1996 champions did not help their cause one bit as the top and middle order batsmen literally threw away their wickets.

But there was one batsman, who had no intent of doing that. But, Jeevan Mendis also showed no intent of scoring runs either. The middle order batsman scored a 46-ball 18 before falling to Chris Morris. The first