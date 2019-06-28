Jeevan Mendis' Test-like knock Vs SA creates many haters on twitter

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Jun 28, 2019 18:45 hrs
Jeevan Mendis

Sri Lanka faced South Africa at Chester-le-Street in Match 35 of the World Cup, knowing a loss to the already knocked-out Proteas would also end their hopes of securing a semi-final spot.

Put into bat, the 1996 champions did not help their cause one bit as the top and middle order batsmen literally threw away their wickets.

But there was one batsman, who had no intent of doing that. But, Jeevan Mendis also showed no intent of scoring runs either. The middle order batsman scored a 46-ball 18 before falling to Chris Morris. The first

His first run came off the sixth ball and his second run came of the 15th delivery that he faced. For his next two runs, he took 22 balls. The next nine balls saw him score 14 runs but soon after he was sent back by Morris.

No wonder, Jeevan was the hot topic on twitter where Sri Lankan fans demanded for an immediate ouster of the batsman from the national side.

Sri Lanka were eventually dismissed for 203 in 49.3 overs.


