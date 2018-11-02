J&K bowler claims first hat-trick in Ranji Trophy

Mohammed Mudhasir on Friday registered a hat-trick in Ranji Trophy. The 30-year old pacer from Jammu and Kashmir claimed his first Ranji Trophy hat-trick by scalping by four wickets in as many balls on the second day's play in their Ranji Trophy encounter against hosts Rajasthan at the Sawai Maan Singh Stadium.

Rajasthan resumed Day 2 on 300 for 3, but kept losing wickets cheaply, adding just 79 runs to end their innings on 379 runs. Mudhasir gave J&K a much waited breakthrough in the 96th over by removing Ashok Maneria, who scored 59 runs.

In his next over (98th of the innings), Mudhasir took four wickets in four balls to reduce Rajasthan to 330/8. Mudhasir scalped Chetan Bist, TN Dhillon, RD Chahar and TM Haq in four straight deliveries (98.2, 98.3, 98.4, 98.5) following which Rohit Sharma rattled the tailenders by bagging two wickets to bundle out Rajasthan for 379 runs. Mudhasir, who hails from Hazratbal area of district Srinagar, has also claimed a hat-trick against Chhattisgarh in the 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy.