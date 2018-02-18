Jo'burg T20I: Ismail fifer helps Proteas women beat India

Image Courtesy: Cricket South Africa

Shabnim Ismail's five-wicket haul guided South Africa to a five-wicket win over India in the third women's T20 International encounter at the New Wanderers Stadium here on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first, India posted a modest target of 134 for South Africa, which the hosts achieved with an over to spare to keep the five-match series alive.

For India, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with 48 as Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy struck 37 and 23, respectively.

Ismail claimed five wickets and was adjudged Player of the Match for a magnificent bowling performance, while Masabata Klaas picked two. For South Africa, Dane van Niekerk and Sune Luus provided a solid start after opener Lizelle Lee was removed for five. Mignon du Preez and Chloe Tryon hit 20 and 34 respectively as South Africa registered their first win in the series. Pooja Vastrakar removed two South African wickets as Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil and Poonam Yadav chipped in with one apiece. India are still leading the series 2-1 and will look to seal it when they meet Proteas women on February 21.