Jo'burg Test will resume as scheduled on Saturday

The on-field umpires, in consultation with the match referee, and after speaking with both the captains and groundsmen, have decided that the Johannesburg Test will resume on time on Saturday. (1/3)

The on-field umpires will continue to monitor the pitch, and consult the match referee should the pitch deteriorate further. The welfare of the players is paramount and two of the most experienced match officials are in charge of the game and will take appropriate decisions (2/3) — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) January 26, 2018

Play on Friday was suspended shortly before scheduled close because the on-field umpires wanted to consult the match referee regarding the condition of the pitch. (3/3) — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) January 26, 2018

The third day of the third Test between South Africa and India was called-off early on Friday after match umpires held a long discussion with the respective team captains over an incident where a back of a length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah hit Deal Elgar on his helmet.

India have given South Africa a 241-run target in the third and final cricket Test at Wanderers cricket ground in Johannesburg.

The Proteas have an unassailable 2-0 lead over India in the three-match Test series.

