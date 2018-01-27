Jo'burg Test will resume as scheduled on Saturday

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sat, Jan 27, 2018 07:26 hrs
Kohli, Rahane star as India nose ahead on diabolical Wanderers pitch

Despite pitch fears, the third and final Test between South Africa and India will resume on Saturday.

"The on-field umpires, in consultation with the match referee, and after speaking with both the captains and groundsmen, have decided that the Johannesburg Test will resume on time on Saturday," said International Cricket Council in a statement.

The third day of the third Test between South Africa and India was called-off early on Friday after match umpires held a long discussion with the respective team captains over an incident where a back of a length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah hit Deal Elgar on his helmet.

India have given South Africa a 241-run target in the third and final cricket Test at Wanderers cricket ground in Johannesburg.

The Proteas have an unassailable 2-0 lead over India in the three-match Test series.  

