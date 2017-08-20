Just been focussing on my processes: Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan who smashed his 11th ODI hundred in India's record win over Sri Lanka said that he has been focussing on the process and that he is feeling confident about his batting. India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead.

"Things have been going well for me and I've just been focussing on my processes. I have mental freedom and when you perform well, you have extra confidence."

Dhawan smashed a brutal 90-ball unbeaten 132 and his knock was laced with 20 boundaries and three sixes. In chase of 217, India lost Rohit Sharma early but Dhawan and Virat Kohli forged an unbeaten 197-run stand for the second wicket to rout Sri Lanka.

"By the grace of god, things are going my way. Just wanted to play positively and on the merit of the ball today," he added.

The India skipper who helped himself to an unbeaten 70-ball 82 said that it was a good pitch to bat on and heaped praise on Dhawan.

"They got off to a really good start. We thought we would chase close to 300, it was a good pitch to bat on. The point of batting second was that it would come on later in the day. It came on like a dream," Kohli said.

Speaking about Dhawan's knock, the skipper said, "The last three months have been a great tome for Dhawan and he's cashing in on his purple patch. Hopefully, he stays in this happy zone and we'll make sure he stays there because he will win you games as long he's in it. Once he starts going, it's very difficult to stop him."

Kohli further said that keeping the 2019 World Cup in mind, the Indian team might experiment with a few players.

"Yes (we have our eyes set on 2019). You have to prepare 24 months in advance. We're going to experiment and embrace that. You can [expect to] see a lot of changes [from now on]. All the guys have bought into it. it's all about what gives us more balance."

Sri Lanka wasted a good start to allow Indian spinners to bounce back in style and restrict the hosts to a paltry 216. While Axar Patel scalped three wickets, Bumrah, Chahal, and Jadhav took two wickets each.

"Start of the series it's about getting the batting right. Axar brings something with the bat and he's a gun fielder. We felt one wrist spinner was enough. In another match, we might bring in a pacer or play three spinners. It's all about getting the balance," Kohli said.

Losing skipper Upul Tharanga rued the fact that they couldn't capitalise on the start and that they have to learn from their mistakes.

"We started really well and after that, we didn't capitalise. The middle order collapsed. One stage, we were thinking of 300. If you want to score 300 in an ODI, someone has to get a big score. We have to learn from the mistakes. The main thing is someone has to get a big one. The bowling also has to become more consistent," Tharanga said.