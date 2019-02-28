Justin Langer puts Maxwell elevation request on hold

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had expressed the desire to play up in the batting order following his match winning knock against India in the final T20I but coach Justin Langer has put the request on hold, as for now.

Langer said that they would prefer to wait before taking any step and asserted that any decision made will be taken keeping in mind team’s interest.

“We'll wait and see. We'll do what's best for the team I reckon. We'll see how we go,” Cricket.com.au quoted Langer, as saying.

After his blistering knock of 113 runs in the final T20 against India, Maxwell had stated that if an opportunity came, he would love to grab it. “It'd be nice to bat higher, but there are obviously a lot of well-credentialed players in our top four and top five that thoroughly deserve their spot,” Maxwell had said. “So if an opportunity does come up, I'd love to take it.” Australia had whitewashed the Indian side 2-0 in the T20I series. Next, both the teams are slated to play a five-match ODI series, beginning March 2.