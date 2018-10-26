Kedar miffed at selection snub, selectors hit back

After not being considered for the first two ODIs against the West Indies, Kedar Jadhav was not included in the squad for the remaining games of the 5-match series too and that has not gone down well with the veteran all-rounder.

This news completely shocked Jadhav who was playing a Deodhar Trophy game in Delhi when the squad was announced on Thursday.

"I didn't know (that I have not been selected)," Jadhav said in a press conference minutes after the match. "Obviously, I have to see (why)."

Meanwhile, sources reveal that the reason for Jadhav's exclusion was his history of poor fitness. The Mahrashtra batsman had injured himself in the first game of IPL 2018 and had to miss out the remainder of the tournament. He injured himself again during the Asia Cup where his performance was commendable.

However, Jadhav claims that he is fully fit. "The rehab was good, I cleared all the fitness tests, I was cleared match fit, which is why I was playing here."

Jadhav said there was no need for doubts as long as there was clearance from the NCA. "Only if you have followed all the rehab, all the fitness rules, all the exercises do they clear you at NCA. As long as they clear you, you shouldn't be having any doubt when playing on the field. You should express yourself. When I get clearance from NCA, I don't hold myself back to play or to dive or to bowl.

"Whatever injury it might be, when you are playing well, batting well, bowling well, it sets you back," Jadhav said. "You don't know how long you will be out for, and when you do come back whether you will rediscover the touch you were in. And you lose out on the matches in between. It hurts, but then you have to accept it and move on."

It must be noted that the selectors during the announcement of the squad for the first two ODIs had said that Jadhav was on the course of a comeback. And this is how they justified their U-turn. "We did not pick Kedar because of his history of fitness," Prasad was quoted as saying by PTI. "There have been occasions earlier when he has come back fit and then broke down, a case in point being the Asia Cup last month."

India is scheduled to play their third ODI against the Windies in Pune on Saturday.