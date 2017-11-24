Kerala win women`s U-19 cricket match in one ball

Have you ever heard of a match that has been won in just one ball?

This just happened during an ongoing Women's U-19 One-Day League organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wherein Kerala bowled out Nagaland for just two runs and then won the Group B match off the very first ball.

The Nagaland women's Under-19 cricket team posted one of the most incredible scorecards in cricket as they scored just two runs - one by the opening batsman Menka and another in the form of a wide -as they effectively went from two for zero to two all out in 11.4 overs.

Nine players of the Nagaland team were dismissed for duck, with Kerala skipper Minnu Mani as the pick of the bowlers as she bagged four wickets without conceding any run, ESPNcricinfo reported. It should be noted that four of the five Kerala U-19 bowlers did not concede a single run in the match. Aleena Surendran was the only one to break that pattern. In reply, Kerala opener Ansu Raju smashed a boundary off the very first ball to help her side clinch a victory by 10 wickets and 299 balls to spare.