Khaleel Ahmed gets official warning for provocative action

[UAE], Oct 30 (ANI): Indian fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed has received an official warning and one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the fourth ODI of the five-match series against West Indies.

The 20-year-old, who returned figures of three for 13 in the match, was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the Code, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match”.

The incident happened in the 14th over, when the pacer, after having Marlon Samuels caught in the slips by Rohit Sharma, advanced aggressively towards the departing batter, which, in the view of the on-field umpires, could have provoked a reaction from the Caribbean player. After the match, Ahmed admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ian Gould and Anil Chaudhary, third umpire Paul Wilson, as well as fourth umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)