Kirsten applies for coaching job

Indian men's cricket team's former coach Gary Kirsten, has now applied for the vacant position of head coach of the Indian women’s team. Under Kirsten, India had won the 2011 World Cup. The former South Africa opener was India's coach from 2008 till the World Cup. He then coached South Africa from 2011-2013. He is currently the head coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Along with KIrsten, former cricketers Ramesh Powar and Manoj Prabhakar of India, Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa and Dmitri Mascarenhas of England have also reportedly applied for the position so far.

An ad-hoc committee comprising legendary Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy will conduct the interviews of eligible candidates on December 20 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. The BCCI has been looking for a new head coach for the women’s team after Ramesh Powar’s brief stint as interim coach ended last month, in rather controversial circumstances.