Kiwi duo smashes 43 runs in a single over in List-A cricket

Two not so popular cricketers in New Zealand domestic circuit have broken the record of most runs off a single over in List-A cricket.

In a Ford Trophy fixture (NZ premier domestic one-day competition) between Northern Districts and Central Stags at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, two Northern Districts batsmen, Joe Carter and Bret Hampton, smashed 43 runs off an over bowled by Central Stags pacer Willem Ludick.

"It was right at the end and I suppose it was a 'see ball, hit ball' scenario," said Hampton.

He further said, "We got a couple of free no balls which helped us to get going. We came together (at the end of the over) and said 'how many did we get on that?' I think we said it was 39. We missed a four there." 4, 6+nb, 6+nb, 6, 1, 6, 6, 6

43-run over

List A world record

Congratulations Joe Carter and Brett Hampton!#ndtogether #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/Kw1xgdP2Lg — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) November 7, 2018 The duo’s feat has toppled the 39 runs smashed by former Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura off an Alauddin Babu’s over in a Dhaka Premier League match in 2013. Hampton smashed three sixes of which two came of no balls while the last three sixes were smashed by Carter. The over in the end read: 4,6nb,6nb,6,1,6,6,6. Ludick’s figures changed drastically after this over as it suddenly changed from 9-0-42-1 to 10-0-85-1.