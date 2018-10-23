Kiwis name Corey Anderson for Pakistan T20I

New Zealand have included all-rounder Corey Anderson in their 13-member squad for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

The 27-year-old, who was out of action due to back problems, will be returning to international cricket after a long time. His last international appearance had come in 2017 Champions Trophy.

Reflecting on his comeback, Anderson said, it is a great feeling to be picked up again. He further assured that things are going well with his body and he is doing everything without facing any difficulty.

"It's obviously been a long road back and after the surgery, there were some long tedious days. But this is what the rehab is for and to be picked again is a great feeling," ESPNcricinfo.com quoted Anderson, as saying. "It's the first time I've bowled close to 10 overs in about three years and touch wood it all went well. It's nice to be back bowling, feeling no pain and doing everything again," he added. Wicket-keeper batsman Glenn Phillips is another notable inclusion in the T20 squad. He was given a chance at the place of Martin Guptill, who was ruled out of the series owing to an injury. Speaking about the selection, New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said that both Anderson and Phillips have been impressive in the local conditions, adding that they bring plenty of firepower and versatility to the team. "Corey and Glenn are in good form and have performed well in the local conditions over the past couple of weeks. They obviously bring plenty of firepower, but their versatility will also give the squad the desired balance," Larsen said. New Zealand and Pakistan are slated to play a three-match T20I series from October 31 to November 4.