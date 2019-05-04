KKR's fate hangs in balance ahead of match against MI

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders fate now depends on how Sunrisers Hyderabad fare against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both sides are on 12 points but with SRHs net run rate being far superior to that of KKR, a win for them on Saturday would make it practically impossible for the latter to make it to the fourth spot.

But if RCB do manage to sink SRH, KKR have everything to play for when they face Mumbai Indians on Sunday. It is the last game of the group stage and a loss for the Knight Riders would mean that the Sunrisers make it to the playoffs anyhow.

MI were swept aside by the belligerence of Andre Russell the last time these two sides met. The Jamaican all-rounder came in at number three and took his time to get settled in before unleashing himself in the death overs to propel KKR to a total of 232. MI lost the match by 34 runs. Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks. Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Harry Gurnley, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Shrikant Mundhe, Nikhil Naik, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Raj, Prasidh Krishna.