KL Rahul falls two short of new world record

KL Rahul, who has been having a fabulous run in Tests of late, fell just a couple of runs short of setting a new world record in the final day of the Eden Gardens Test against Sri Lanka on Monday.

The Indian opener, who was castled with the first of the Test on Thursday, got to 79 before falling in the second dig. It left him just one short of only West Indies' Roy Fredricks 80, which again came after the latter had been dismissed off the first ball of a Test.

Lokesh Rahul 9th score of fifty in his last 11 Test innings and 8th 50 in his last 9 innings!

Rahul has been in scintillating form, as observed by Mohandas Menon, who also pulled up the above stat.

His 79 was also Rahul's ninth half-century in 11 Test innings and his eighth fifty-plus score in his last nine knocks in the longest format.

Here is the sequence of innings as documented by India's most famous statsguru - 64, 10, 90, 51, 67, 60, 51*, 57, 85, 0, 50*

