KL Rahul looks back at Koffee with Karan controversy

India opener KL Rahul's first international assignment since the Koffee With Karan controversy in January has ended on a pretty good note. The Karnataka player was able to deliver with the bat, scoring 50 and 47 in the series.

These may not be special knocks but for someone who probably thought his India career was over after the controversial Koffee with Karan episode, this is a welcome return.

During the show, Rahul, along with India teammate Hardik Pandya, had talked about relationships, crushes, favourite movies, actors and actresses.

The duo's sexist and racists comments led to a massive controversy, forcing BCCI to put them under provisional suspension and also recalled them from Australia. The suspension was later lifted and the pair was allowed to play in international cricket pending inquiry.

"It was a hard time no doubt. I mean, as a player, as a person, everyone has to go through difficult times and it was my time to go through that and like I said it gave me time to reflect on my game, on myself. I have always been someone who takes things as it comes," said Rahul after the second T20I against Australia in Bengaluru.

After he was sent back from Australia, Rahul got an opportunity to regain form during India A's home series against England Lions and he made it count.

Rahul had two major scores - 89 in the first 'unofficial' Test and 81 in the second match.

"It has humbled me a little bit and you know, respect the opportunity that I have gotten to play for the country. The dream of every kid is to play for the country and I am no different. Just to value where I am, just to keep making opportunities count and put my head down and keep working on my cricket," Rahul said.

KL Rahul did not forget to mention the role of Karnataka legend - Rahul Dravid, when talking about making improvements - as a person and as a player.

"I got some time off from international cricket, so I could come back to India and reflect on what was not going right for me. Fortunately I got to play some India A games where the pressure is a bit less and where I could focus on my skill and my technique. Got to spend a lot of time with Rahul Dravid, working on my game and chatting about cricket. He helped a lot in the five games I played for India A. The time I have spent in the middle has helped. It is nice to be back with the boys and back in blue," he said.

Now, Rahul is just hoping that the controversy he has courted so early in his international career turns out to be a blessing in disguise.