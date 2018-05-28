Klopp in need of a Goalkeeper: Alisson, Buffon, Butland, Oblak or Donnarumma

With Jurgen Klopp’s men suffering a defeat at Kiev and it was no secret to anyone that Liverpool need someone with experience in-between the sticks. The German goalkeeper was at fault for conceding 2 easy goals due to his individual errors.

Now according to internal sources and major publications, it is clear that Reds are looking for their No.1 Goalkeeper. With options available from across the globe it comes down to a few top names which include Roma’s Alisson Becker whom Liverpool have been monitoring all season, but he is not coming cheap.

Transfer Rumours: Wilfried Zaha to Tottenham after Mauricio Pochettino signs new contract

Another option for the Reds would be Athletico Madrid star man Jan Oblak, but this would mean Liverpool will need to break the bank to bring him to Anfield. This looks highly unlikely with Athletico keen on holding on to their star man.

Gianluigi Buffon is a free man but with age being a major factor he seems to be the last choice, he is currently being looked at by many top clubs in Europe, with PSG being a favorite.

Stoke City got relegated which opens the door for their star goalkeeper Jack Butland to look for a new destination this summer. The England international is world cup-bound and his performance for his club has been nothing but exceptional. He has proved to be a calm character who has got the ingredients needed. He’s said to cost in the range of 30-40 Million Euros which could be a bargain in today’s market. Arsenal too is said to be keeping a track of him closely with Petr Cech’s dipping performance in the past season.

Also Read: Liverpool Transfer News: Nabil Fekir to Anfield for 70 Million Euros

One man who looks to be a perfect fit for the Reds would be AC Millan prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma. He’s been in sublime form and is keen to make a move elsewhere. With Reds holding on to the Champions League spot, this should be a cakewalk. It is reported that Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola is keen on moving his man to somewhere else.

With transfer rumours coming thick and fast we can only sit back & enjoy the story unfold.