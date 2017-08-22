Kohli & co. not happy with official kit sponsor: Reports

The Indian cricket team is reportedly not happy with their official kit sponsors Nike.

India vs Sri Lanka - Complete Coverage | Full Schedule

A report in a leading daily on Tuesday said that the players aren't happy with the 'substandard kits' provided by the official sponsors Nike in recent times and the BCCI has decided to take up the case very strongly.

The newspaper further quoted BCCI CEO Rahul Johri saying that they have scheduled a meeting with the Nike officials to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

"It (Nike’s clothing) has come up for discussion in last COA meeting and chairman CoA (Vinod Rai) took it very strongly. The team cannot have sub-standard kits and we will be engaging with Nike and he has asked to put our case strongly. We have to engage with them, we will have a meeting with them (Nike) next week and try to resolve it at earliest," Johri was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Nike has been the official supplier of Team India's kits since January 2006, after beating its rivals with a whopping 43 million-dollar deal. In 2011, Nike extended its deal with the Indian cricket team and paid 60 million dollars for the next five years.

Nike's current deal with the team lasts till 2020 after the contract was renewed for a further 57 million dollars in 2015.

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device