Kohli, Anushka leave for Switzerland; marriage on the cards

Adding fuel to the fire, star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma left for Switzerland in the wee hours of Friday, according to reports.

Anushka was photographed at the Mumbai airport late on Thursday night along with her parents Colonel Ajay Kumar and Ashima Sharma, and her brother Karnesh.

A possible 'Virushka' wedding is on the cards as even India skipper Kohli has left the country early on Friday morning.

According to reports, Anushka was on board the Swiss Airways flight in Mumbai, and her beau left from Delhi.

While the paparazzi was busy clicking Anushka at Mumbai, the Indian captain quitely reached Delhi airport at around 11.30 pm, and his flight took off at 2.45 am.

Reports further suggest that Kohli was wearing a black jacket and had covered half his face with a hood so that people don't recognize him.

Kohli, who generally obliges for autographs and photographs this time refused to be clicked even by the security personnel.

Although there is no official confirmation from the couple, reports are doing rounds that wedding is all set to take place in Italy.

Sparks flew between Virat and Anushka when they were shooting for a shampoo commercial in 2013. Since then, fans have been falling in love with their displays of affection and their denials. Watch:

Sources also said Kohli will soon be applying for a partner visa in the 'wife' category for Team India's tour of South Africa that will be held early next year.

Although there has been no confirmation about the couple's winter wedding and according to Anushka's spokesperson, these are baseless rumors. But now it seems the couple have finally decided to take their relationship to the next level.