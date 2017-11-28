 Kohli, Anushka sizzle at Zaheer and Sagarika`s wedding reception
  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Kohli, Anushka sizzle at Zaheer and Sagarika's wedding reception

Kohli, Anushka sizzle at Zaheer and Sagarika's wedding reception

Last Updated: Tue, Nov 28, 2017 17:15 hrs

India skipper Virat Kohli and his lady love Anushka Sharma were the star attraction in Zaheer Khan and Chak De India star Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception.

The newlyweds hosted their wedding reception on Monday evening at the Taj, Colaba and a video of Kohli and Anushka sizzling on the dance floor has gone viral on social media.

Take a look at how the India skipper once again set the stage on fire.

Zaheer and Sagarike had tied the knot in a private ceremony and the couple had a registered marriage on Thursday.

(New Video ) @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma dancing at @zaheer_khan34 and @sagarikaghatge wedding reception last night #virushka #viratkohli #anushkasharma

A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on

The first pictures after their wedding have gone viral on social media with fans and followers pouring their blessings and best wishes for the duo.

More from Sify:


Latest Features

talking point on sify sports