Kohli, Anushka sizzle at Zaheer and Sagarika`s wedding reception

India skipper Virat Kohli and his lady love Anushka Sharma were the star attraction in Zaheer Khan and Chak De India star Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception.

The newlyweds hosted their wedding reception on Monday evening at the Taj, Colaba and a video of Kohli and Anushka sizzling on the dance floor has gone viral on social media.

Take a look at how the India skipper once again set the stage on fire.