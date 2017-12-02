Kohli becomes 4th fastest Indian to 5,000 Test runs

Scorecard: 3rd Test | IND vs SL - Schedule | Full Coverage

New Delhi: Virat Kohli became the fourth fastest Indian batsman to reach the landmark of 5,000 runs in the five-day format on the opening day of the third and final cricket Test against Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

The India captain reached the milestone in 105 innings -- the same number as his England counterpart Joe Root. To go with that, Kohli also managed to cross the barrier of 16,000 international runs across all formats.

Kohli reached the mark in typical style, smashing Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal for a boundary shortly after lunch.

Playing in his 63rd Test, the 29-year-old from Delhi became the 11th Indian batsman to achieve the milestone, and that too in front of his home fans, when he reached 25 during India's first innings.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar is the quickest among Indian batsmen, achieving the distinction in 95 innings.

Former star opener Virender Sehwag is second at 98 innings while Sachin Tendulkar is placed third with 103 knocks.

Kohli is also the second quickest among Indian batsmen in terms of time. He needed 2,358 days to complete the feat after Rahul Dravid's 2,252 days. Sehwag is third at 2,464 days.

The India skipper is also the second youngest to reach the 5,000-run mark among Indian bastmen at 29 years and 27 days. Tendulkar tops the list among Indians at 25 years and 301 days.

Entering the match with 4,975 Test runs to his name, Kohli struck three boundaries before lunch to be eight short of the mark at the interval.

He played a brilliant backfoot drive past point off Lakmal to get within a run and then drove him for another boundary past wide mid-off to go past the mark.

Congratulating the India skipper, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted on Twitter: "Congratulations to @imVkohli on passing 5,000 Test runs! He reaches the milestone in 105 innings - the same number as England captain @root66!"

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device