Kohli captain in Agarkar's all-time XI; no place for Dhoni

With so many superstars in the Indian Premier League, the toughest job is always to shortlist the favourite XI. Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has made his attempt at it, revealing his all-time IPL XI. Agarkar’s team featured big names such as Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Suresh Raina, picking Virat Kohli as the captain. Interestingly, MS Dhoni, one of the finest captains in the league, found no place in the XI, with de Villiers being the wicket-keeper.

IPL 2017 | Schedule/Results | Points Table | Stats

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo Agarkar named his all-time XI, following the basic rule of IPL: pick a maximum of four overseas players - Gayle, de Villiers, Sunil Narine and Lasith Malinga. Among the former players, only Virender Sehwag earned a spot in the XI.

The team has in it a blend of experience as well as youth: Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah bring in that balance. Another big Indian name to miss out on the list is Yuvraj Singh, whose heroics have won many a match for India as well as the franchises he played for in IPL.

Here is Agarkar’s all-time IPL XI: Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli (C), Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers (wk), Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Sunil Narine, Harbhajan Singh.

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device