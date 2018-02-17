'Kohli could be man of the tournament in 2019 World Cup'

Twenty20 specialist Suresh Raina, who will be joining the Indian squad for the 3-match series beginning on Sunday, has showered praises on Virat Kohli, saying that the India skipper will lead the team to World Cup glory in 2019 in England and could even end up as the man of the tournament given his hunger for runs and success for Team India.

"Virat Kohli is very hungry - hunger is there in his eyes. His fitness has been remarkable. Every time he rotates the strike - whenever he gets the loose balls, he looks to punish them. He is the best in the world, no doubt about it. He wants to win the World Cup very badly - probably in England, he will be the man of the tournament," Suresh Raina told India Today.

Kohli, who registered his 35th ODI ton already has 56 international hundreds to his name. Kohli is also the only batsman in the world to average more than 50 in all three formats. After a sensational run in 2016 across formats he bettered that in 2017 and finished as the highest run-scorer in ODIs, amassing 1460 runs including six hundreds and seven fifties from 26 matches. In 2018, the 29-year-old led from the front slamming three centuries in the just concluded 6-match ODI series against South Africa that India won 5-1 and was named man-of-the-series. With 13 tons, Kohli on Friday equalled South Africa's AB de Villiers as ODI captain with most centuries. Also, Kohli amassed 558 runs in six innings which is also the most in a bilateral series in South Africa. His tally of 558 runs is also the highest in a bilateral series. Meanwhile, Raina who last played for India during a three-match T20I series against England at home in 2017 feels his best is yet to come. "My peak is yet to come, my time will start from here on. Still timing the ball really well, have a few good bats. Need to be patient to bat at No.4," signed off the stylish left-hander. Will Raina be the answer to India's middle-order puzzle? The T20 series could throw some light on that.