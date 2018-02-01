Kohli does it again, Dhawan walks back miffed

Shikar Dhawan's walk back to the pavilion wasn't a happy one after his 35-run knock ended prematurely, courtesy skipper Virat Kohli's call for a non-existent run as India chased 270 runs in the first ODI against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday.
Dhawan certainly looked miffed in the dressing room.
It was in the 12.2 over, when Chris Morris bowled a fullish ball from round the wicket to Dhawan and there was an lbw appeal that followed after the India opener got an inside edge. Dhawan was still searching for the ball to see where it fell when the India skipper was more than halfway down the track. Dhawan spotting it late was left with no choice but to go for the run.
Aiden Markram, from backward point ran forward, collected the ball and hit the stumps at the bowler's end. Dhawan was nowhere in the frame.
The run-out left Dhawan furious as he was shown looking back at the skipper, clearly unhappy.
Interestingly, this was the only the second time Dhawan was run-out in ODIs and it was Kohli at the other end on both occasions.
Only twice Dhawan has been run out in ODIs, both with Kohli on the other end.— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 1, 2018
v Pak, Adelaide, in 2015 World Cp
v SA, Durban, Today#SAvInd
Poor Dhawan. That's Kohli's error.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) February 1, 2018
WATCH - Markram hits bull's eye to dismiss Dhawan https://t.co/wDsDEhJpag— Vishal Bhagat (@VishalSports123) February 1, 2018
Wrong judgement! Had ball stayed near the wicket, the story would have been different with Dhawan. Ball just rolled away towards the fielder. Kohli thought about the former and went for the run. Sorry Dhawan played wonderfully well for your 35. #SAvInd #Unlucky— NIRMAL (@Choc07ate) February 1, 2018
Why always Kohli is involved in run outs ! He should understand the other players prospective too! Dhawan was looking great today ! For sure Kohli’s mistake ! @prat1204— Karan Mangwani (@karan_mangwani7) February 1, 2018
Dhawan run out twice in odi both time with Kohli . Well there are very few thing in cricket where Kohli is not good , communication skill while running is one of them , second is hard hand in slip . Otherwise I am yet to find thing which he couldn't do in cricket.— Advitiya Srivastava (@Advitiya08) February 1, 2018
Rare moment where the batsman abusing after a run-out is not Kohli.#INDvsSA #INDvSA #SAvsIND #SAvIND #Kohli @imVkohli @SDhawan25 #India #dhawan— Neha (@sharetweetz) February 1, 2018
A few reactions to Kohli's defense:
I don't care about media n trolls but just hoping Dhawan clams down because this thing happens with many batsmen ..— Viratian Forever (@yashi_singh18) February 1, 2018
Dhawan was looking at the ball and not at his partner.— Atul Vinod G (@atulgv) February 1, 2018
Take a look at a few other interesting reactions:
Kohli Calls For Eye Drops. Would Be Great If Shikhar Dhawan Brings It For Him. #INDvSA #INDvsSA— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 1, 2018
HUGE fight between Kohli and Dhawan!— james (@Jamesglenn32) February 1, 2018
Watch here: https://t.co/a9uFCoKO8x
Mean while in dressing room#dhawan#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Fdocq6IafS— Sunny Patcher (@PatcherSunny) February 1, 2018
However, Dhawan seemed to have calmed down and was even seen clapping as Kohli reached his half-century.
Finally Gabbar cooled down #Dhawan @SDhawan25 @imVkohli @SunRisers @cricbuzz #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/F2ebgpfiLK— Abhishek (@its_shikki) February 1, 2018
