Kohli does it again, Dhawan walks back miffed

Last Updated: Thu, Feb 01, 2018 23:12 hrs
Shikar Dhawan's walk back to the pavilion wasn't a happy one after his 35-run knock ended prematurely, courtesy skipper Virat Kohli's call for a non-existent run as India chased 270 runs in the first ODI against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday.

Dhawan certainly looked miffed in the dressing room.

It was in the 12.2 over, when Chris Morris bowled a fullish ball from round the wicket to Dhawan and there was an lbw appeal that followed after the India opener got an inside edge. Dhawan was still searching for the ball to see where it fell when the India skipper was more than halfway down the track. Dhawan spotting it late was left with no choice but to go for the run.

Aiden Markram, from backward point ran forward, collected the ball and hit the stumps at the bowler's end. Dhawan was nowhere in the frame.

The run-out left Dhawan furious as he was shown looking back at the skipper, clearly unhappy.

Interestingly, this was the only the second time Dhawan was run-out in ODIs and it was Kohli at the other end on both occasions.

However, Dhawan seemed to have calmed down and was even seen clapping as Kohli reached his half-century.

