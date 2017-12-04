`Kohli doesn`t run after records`

After Virat Kohli scored his sixth Test double century of career, his childhood coach Raj Kumar Sharma said that the Indian skipper "doesn't play for records."

Talking to ANI, Sharma said, "Virat just concentrates on playing good cricket with correct techniques. He loves to win the matches for the team and wants his team to be number one in all the formats of the game."

Batting against Sri Lanka at his home ground of Feroz Shah Kotla, Kohli has eased past West Indies' great Brian Lara, who had hit five Test tons.

Heaping praises on Kohli, Sharma said that the 29-year-old is the most consistent batsman India has ever produced. Invincible Kohli has now equaled legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag's record of most Test double tons for the country. Though Kohli has been playing exceptionally well, the mentor said that he should not be compared with legendary Sachin Tendulkar. "We should not compare him with Sachin. Sachin has played for the country for 24 years. Virat is too young now and we should not compare him with such a legend," he said. Earlier, on the first day of the Delhi Test against the Islanders, Kohli registered a hat-trick of centuries in a three-match series to become the fourth-fastest Indian to reach 5,000 runs in Tests.