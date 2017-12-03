Kohli equals Tendulkar, Sehwag in scoring record double centuries

New Delhi: Captain Virat Kohli joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in sharing the record of most number (six) of double centuries for India in Test cricket on the second day of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

Kohli, playing in his 63rd Test, took 238 deliveries to complete his second consecutive double hundred as he continued to plunder the Sri Lankans in the morning session of the match at the Ferozshah Kotla stadium.

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device