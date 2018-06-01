Kohli: Great at everything except captaining tournaments

Some people debut with a bang like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar and greatness chases them throughout their careers. Others keep having false starts and still keep hanging around and before you know it are greats themselves.

Virat Kohli clearly falls into the latter category and very few had predicted early on that he would achieve so much in so little time.

Kohli is one bad beginner but has survived and thrived on his path to greatness much later on.

Kohli debuted in the ODI series in Sri Lanka in 2008. He had a pretty decent start scoring 12, 37, 25, 54 and 31. But that was not enough for the selectors and for whatever reason he didn't play for the next four ODI series.

In his comeback in the Compaq Cup of 2009, he was picked up for just one match where he made an unbeaten 2. In all, he didn't score a century in his first 12 innings. He finally got it in 2010 against Bangladesh and since then he hasn't looked back.

Kohli debuted in the Test series in West Indies in 2011. In the three-match series, he made just 76 runs at an average of 15. Again he didn't play in the subsequent tour of England and redeemed himself in the return West Indies series, but really came on his own in the 2011-12 Australia series where he overshadowed Tendulkar and the other stalwarts.

It seems really strange now to think that Kohli didn't get a flying start to at least in T20s. He debuted in June 2010 and got his first half-century two years later in August 2012. In fact, before he scored fifty he averaged 23 and after that close to 56!

Initially Kohli was nowhere near the top. In the 2008 season, he scored a paltry 165 runs at an average of 15 and a really bad strike rate of 105, slow for Virender Sehwag even in ODIs.

He was clearly out of his league. It was marginally better in 2009 and in 2010 he finally crossed 300 runs in a season. After that, he has gone from strength to strength crossing 500 on more than one occasion.

When Kohli came, absolutely nobody saw him as captaincy material with his brash attitude, his tendency to swear and there was even the infamous middle finger he showed on the field to Australian crowds.

When his batting achievements got so great that he had to be handed captaincy he still had a handful of critics who said he would do no good. While he has been a spectacular success in bilateral series in all forms of the game, luck in tournaments (especially at the final hurdle) has totally eluded him.

Kohli was handed the Royal Challengers Bangalore captaincy in 2013 and one must say that it is probably the best IPL team never to have won a title. How a team that boasted the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle never won is a mystery.

But in his very first outing as captain, RCB finished a measly seventh out of 8 teams. Curiously this performance was repeated in 2014. In 2015 it was third time lucky for Kohli as RCB finished third and got a crack at the title.

They did begin the playoffs with a bang as they made 180 as Rajasthan Royals collapsed to 109 in the Eliminator. In the Qualifier, they met the best team of IPL: Chennai Super Kings. They made a paltry 139 and crashed out.

The 2016 season belonged to RCB and Kohli and is something they should have won. Kohli played like a man possessed and made a whopping 973 runs at an average of 81 and a strike rate of 152. To put it in perspective, since 2008 a batsman has crossed 750 runs in a season only twice. And it wasn't Kohli alone.

ABD made 687 runs in the same season which in other seasons would have been the highest aggregate.

Destiny seemed to be on Kohli's side when table toppers Gujarat Lions made just 158 in the Qualifier, a total RCB chased down with ease. In the final, Sunrisers Hyderabad plastered the RCB bowlers and notched up 208.

Still it seemed RCB's day after that when Kohli and Gayle put up 114 runs for the opening stand in 10 odd overs. Though both went later, RCB needed 18 runs in the last over, which is not impossible. But they didn't and now the IPL title seems impossible for RCB.

In 2017 they finished eighth and in 2018 sixth. In IPL 2018 they did flatter to deceive towards the end. When they seemed out, they did see a glimmer.

They got Kings XI Punjab 88 all down and boosted their run rate and then they made a whopping 218 with eventual table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad. Had they won their last match with Rajasthan Royals, they would have got through, but they lost by 30 runs.

Kohli's international tournaments haven't been that great either. The 2014 Asia Cup was one of our worst performances when we lost to both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Captain Kohli, usually reliable in crunch situations, failed to cross 50 in both matches.

We were favorites for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, but captain Kohli made just 5 runs in the final as we got thrashed by a record 180 runs. Kohli is yet to win a big multi-tournament in either IPL or international cricket.

In fact when we recently won the Nidahas Twenty20 Tri-Series, Rohit Sharma was captain.

Kohli had a slow start in ODIs and then became great.

Kohli had a slow start in Tests and then became great.

Kohli had a slow start in international T20s and then became great.

Kohli had a slow start in IPL and then became great.

Kohli has had a slow start in captaining tournaments and here's hoping he soon becomes a great and wins India the 2019 ODI World Cup!