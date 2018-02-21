Kohli is the flag bearer of Indian cricket: Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly heaped praise on Virat Kohli and said that the current skipper is just not going through a purple patch but indeed his captaincy and form are genuine greatness.

Kohli's prolific run with the bat helped him attain the rare feat of crossing the 900-point mark in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings.

The swashbuckling batsman now has over 900 points in Tests as well as ODIs to stand atop the rankings in both formats of the game.

Kohli has become only the second batsman after South Africa's AB de Villiers to attain the landmark concurrently in both forms of the game and one among only five to have crossed 900 points in both forms of the game as he consolidated his top position with 558 runs in the 5-1 series win over South Africa, during which he slammed three centuries.

Kohli has thus, moved ahead of Brian Lara in the all-timers' list, having also overtaken him in the all-timers' Test list last month.

He is now seventh in the ODI list of all-time rankings that is led by Vivian Richards with 935 points and the India captain is now a good 22 points clear of Sachin Tendulkar, whose ODI career high of 887 points came against Zimbabwe in January 1998.

Kohli's aggregate is the best since Brian Lara reached 911 points in March 1993.

"Kohli is the flag bearer of Indian cricket. I have seen a lot of purple patches including mine, Dravid's and Sachin Tendulkar's. I genuinely believe that this is not just a purple patch for Kohli, this is genuine greatness," Ganguly told India Today.

The former India skipper further lauded Kohli's leadership qualities.

"I have seen MS Dhoni captain, I have seen Rahul Dravid captain but I have never seen anyone perform this consistently with the bat as captain as Kohli has," Ganguly said.

Although Ganguly heaped praise on Kohli, the prince of Kolkata said that the overseas Test series against Australia and England will define him as a captain.

"Kohli has done brilliantly. Overseas Test series wins will come. The only places he has captained India in full series are West Indies and South Africa.

"The next two series in Australia and England will define him as a captain. He has got the ability. The best thing he does as a captain is that he leads by example. Look at the hundreds he got against South Africa. For the two series against England and Australia, Kohli and the team needs to go early. Play a couple of side games before getting into the series," Ganguly signed off.

Inputs: ANI