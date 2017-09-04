Kohli lauds Bumrah, spinners for series win

India skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah and the spinner after India decimated Sri Lanka to win the ODI series 5-0.

Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief in the series taking 15 wickets at an average of 11.26. The medium pacer who was adjudged the player-of-the-series, took career-best figures of 5 for 27 in the third ODI in Pallekele.

"Jasprit has been our most effective short-format bowler in the last 18 months. He has really worked on his bowling a lot - especially his length ball, which has picked up more pace. That's very heartening to see because it never lets the batsmen get settled. It's not only about yorkers and slower balls anymore. He can bowl a good length ball and nick you off as well, which I think is the biggest improvement in his bowling. Credit to him for shaping his game in that way. Getting a Man-of-the Series award in the subcontinent as a fast bowler - it's always a great thing to achieve," Kohli said.

Although Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were impressive, spinner Axar Patel too had a fair amount of success by taking six wickets at an economy rate of 3.85. "Axar, being a conventional spinner, varied his pace and I think it was outstanding. He didn't let the batsmen get on top of him. That's a remarkable thing - when you don't have any variation in your bowling and you still don't let guys score. I think it's the height that really helps him get that extra bounce and the extra pace he can generate. He's got a very strong shoulder and people find it difficult to sweep him," the India skipper said. Kohli also heaped praise on legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal and left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav. "Kuldeep and Chahal beinig wristspinners will always keep you in the game," Kohli said. "I certainly felt that all three of them were pretty spot on with attacking all the time. It really helped us get those crucial wickets in the middle overs, and at the same time, helped us control the run rate as well. You might see changes in the bowling attack every now and then but these guys have grabbed the opportunity really well." The batting, on the other hand has been at its best with the skipper leading from the front. "Once we start playing like this and get more confident with the roles that we're given, then we can be more unpredictable," Kohli said. "With the kind of talent that we have in the side if we can be unpredictable as well, then it becomes a lethal combination. Teams will find it difficult to set a pattern against us and we'll always stay ahead of the game or at least try to. More often then not we'll end up executing those things." Having won all the all eight internationals (3 Tests, 5 ODIs) on this tour, India will look to sign off by winning the lone T20I on Wednesday.