Kohli meets The Great Khali, Twitter goes crazy

Virat Kohli led Team India to yet another series win as India decimated Sri Lanka to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match Test series.
After the customary press conference, Kohli met an unusal guest. The India skipper posted pictures of him meeting The Great Khali and Twitter simply went crazy.
It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!pic.twitter.com/FoUhHMWFcX-Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 6, 2017
Kohli posing with the one-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion said, "It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy."
