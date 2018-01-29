Kohli moves past Lara in ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen

International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricketer of the Year 2017 Virat Kohli has moved ahead of ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Brian Lara in the all-time career-high MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen, which were updated on January 28, following the conclusion of the Johannesburg Test.

Second-ranked Kohli had started the third and final Test on 900 points and earned 12 points following his contributions of 54 and 41.

Kohli with 912 points is on the 26th position on the all-time list, which is headed by Aussie legend Don Bradman (961 points).

Current number-one ranked batsman, Australian captain Steven Smith is second in the all-time list with 947 points.

Kohli now has his compatriot and ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Sunil Gavaskar, who peaked at 916 points following The Oval Test against England in 1979, firmly within his sights.

The India captain will now aim to gain five points and move ahead of veteran Gavaskar either in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June or during the five-Test series against England slated for August - September.

While moving from the 31st to 26th position, Kohli has leapfrogged Lara (911), Kevin Pietersen (909), Hashim Amla (907), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (901) and Michael Clarke (900).

However, there is no change in the top five MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers, where James Anderson comfortably leads Kagiso Rabada, Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The only bowlers inside the top 20 to improve their rankings include Morne Morkel, who has moved up two places to ninth, and Mohammed Shami, who has risen two places to a career-best 15th position.

India's trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are also on the charge.

Kumar has entered the top 20 for the first time in his career after lifting two places to take the 20th position.

Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma, after rising three places is now on the 26th position.

Bumrah is at a career-high 46th position after vaulting 36 places.

Kumar and Shami have also improved their rankings in the all-rounders' list, which is still headed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.

Kumar has lifted eight places to join Rabada on the 12th spot, whereas Shami has moved from 27th to 17th.

