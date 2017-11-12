Kohli needs to speak to Dhoni separately: Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly advised the under-fire MS Dhoni to approach Twenty20 Internationals "differently" after former cricketers opined that Dhoni should make way for youngsters in the T20 format.

Former India bowler Ajit Agarkar and legendary batsman VVS Laxman questioned Dhoni's place in the T20 side after the World Cup winning skipper failed to guide India home in the second T20I against New Zealand.

"His record in T20I is not that good compared to ODIs. Hope Kohli and team management will speak to him separately. He has an immense ability. If he approaches T20Is differently, then he will be successful," said Ganguly.

Ganguly, however, feels Dhoni has a lot of cricket left in him, especially in the ODI format. "Definitely not for One-dayers. I think he should keep playing One-day cricket, but he has to play differently in T20Is. He has to play T20Is freely. It depends on the selectors and how they would like to play him," Ganguly said. The former India skipper was surprised to know that all-rounder Hardik Pandya was rested for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. "I'm surprised. I don't know if he's injured. He has played only three Tests... This is the age to play. I don't know the exact reason. Hope he's fit. "India won't play with three spinners, definitely not at the Eden Gardens as the pitch here is different. They will play with two spinners and now since they don't have Hardik Pandya they may have a different combination for the all-rounders slot." Ganguly hoped Sri Lanka would give India fight after their confidence-boosting 2-0 win over Pakistan in the Test series last month. "Of course India are the favourites. They are a much better side than Sri Lanka. Recently they won in Sri Lanka across all formats. I hope it won't be a one-sided series. The recent (limited overs) series against New Zealand was competitive. Hope Sri Lanka will play well," he said.